Richard Joseph Beasley, 75, of Granite City, IL passed away in his home on January 6, 2023.
He was born to the late OBJ and Mary (Lancaster) Beasley on September 12, 1947 in Granite City, IL. On May 31, 1970 Richard married Marie Steiner, she precedes him in death. Richard was a Lieutenant for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and after 28 year of service he retired and spent his retirement as a guard at Granite City Steel.
Richard is survived by 2 daughters: Christina (John) Smith and Ginger (Mike) Schueren; 3 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild, and a sister, Janet Heatherington.
Besides his parents and wife, Richard is preceded in death by 2 sisters: Wanda Sparks and Betty Hooper.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
