Richard “Ricky” Keith Barrell, 57, of Granite City, IL, passed away Wed. Sept. 14, 2022 at his home.
He was born Feb. 25, 1965 in Granite City to the late Gene Leroy & Velva Virginia (Meatte) Barrell Sr.
He is survived by a step-son: Billy Wilson: 2 brothers: Gene Leroy Barrell Jr. and Greg A. Barrell; and a sister: Katrina Lucille Powell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Faith Marie Barrell; and 2 brothers: Shawn Ernest Barrell and James Anthony Barrell.
Services are private.
