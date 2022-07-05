Rev. William M. Mullis, retired United States Air Force Master Sergeant passed away at 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born June 2, 1932 in Rockingham, North Carolina, a son of the late William and Fannie (Campbell) Mullis. He married Barbara Kay (Helton) Mullis on March 10, 1955 in Chesterfield, South Carolina and she passed away on October 22, 2021. He loved serving the Lord, was of the Southern Baptist faith and was pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Granite City for many years. He enjoyed his days of playing golf and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by his son, Richard W. Mullis I. of Mitchell; three grandsons, Richard W. Mullis II, Jaron Mullis and Joshua (JoAnna) Mullis; great grandchildren, Austin Mullis, Brady Mullis, Gemma Mullis, Kylie Mullis, Harleigh Mullis and Bryleigh Mullis; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 66 years, he was preceded in death by a son, Gary Dean Mullis and siblings.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com