Rev. Donald Clark

Rev. Donald M. Clark, 92, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 17, 2022 at his home. Donald was born December 16, 1929 in Gideon, Missouri, to Everett and Pearl (McGowan) Clark.
On August 26, 1948, Donald and Elsie Schuessler were married in Arkansas. Don was ordained as a General Baptist Minister in 1951, during his career spanning over 71 years; he pastored many churches in different communities. His number one priority was his ministerial profession. He believed in God, family and his Country. Don also loved to visit the Rocky Mountains.
Survivors include his loving children: Dennis Clark of Granite City, Illinois, Norma (Terry) Johnson of Hazelwood, Missouri, David (Karen) Clark of Owasso, Oklahoma, and Timothy (Debbie) Clark of Granite City, Illinois; 11 grandchildren and 16 1/2 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Clark in 2019; parents; brothers: Richard Clark and Everett Clark; and sister, Imogene Strain.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 2:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion General Baptist Church, 2827 Mockingbird Lane, Granite City, Illinois. Funeral services will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the church. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Corinth Cemetery in Lowndes, Missouri, under the direction of Irwin Chapel of Granite City.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion General Baptist Church.