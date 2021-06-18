Renee Janet Cortez, age 38, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. Renee was born on November 14, 1982 in Belleville, IL.
Renee was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -day Saints in Edwardsville, IL. She enjoyed going to church to serve the Lord and spending time with her family and friends. Renee was a loving daughter, granddaughter and a friend to many. She never met a stranger and she was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Renee will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her
She was preceded in death by her father, John Elizalde Sr.; brother, John Elizalde Jr.; and by her grandfather, Ronald Jackson.
Renee is survived by her loving mother, Mae “Kathy” Cortez of Granite City, IL; dear grandmother, Janet Keelin of Engelwood, CO; precious friends, Priscilla and Joe Hawk of Glen Carbon, IL; many dear aunts, uncles, cousins and wonderful friends.
A memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, with a celebration of life service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saint, 2250 Illinois Rt. 157, Edwardsville, IL 62025.
Memorial donations may be given to Granite City A.P.A.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.