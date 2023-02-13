Regina K. “Gina-Boo” Coryell, 63, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:55 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was born June 27, 1959, in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Eugene and Nettie (Pinnon) Koehler. Gina was a loving and faithful homemaker and had also worked many years on the assembly lines in several warehouses. She had a love for her cats and dog and enjoyed watching her favorite television shows. She loved tending to her yard, taking care of her many beautiful flowers and sitting back watching her birds and butterflies. She cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. She is survived by her husband of nearly 37 years, Don Sorlie; a daughter and son-in-law, Miranda and William Kyle Graham of Florida; her baby boy grandson, William Austin Graham of Florida; three sisters, Connie Stephens of Mt. Olive, Mary Lou Schuler of West Plains, Missouri and Stella Bush of Granite City; two brothers, Donnie Koehler of Georgia and Eugene Koehler of Farmington, Missouri; niece, Tonya Wallace of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Tina Koehler and Pauline Sanders-Miles. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center of Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
