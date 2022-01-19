Rebecca Sue “Becky” VanKirk, 61, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:07 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born April 27, 1960 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Darryl and Elizabeth “Bette” (Buehler) VanKirk. She married Edward C. Keel on May 25, 2006 at Wilson Park in Granite City and he survives. Becky was a talented nail technician and beautician and was a licensed cosmetologist for many years. She was a proud member of the Granite City club of AA. She loved the outdoors and traveling and enjoyed her days fishing, being on the river and her trips to the Ozarks. She also enjoyed her visits to the gambling boats and cherished her grandchildren. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by two daughters, Angela (Daniel) Riggs of Rosewood Heights and Jamie (Joseph) Steigelman of Granite City; a stepdaughter, Tawnee (Matthew) Chandler of Virginia and Jade (David) Clark of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Eric Adams, Xander Adams, Peyton Childers and Dylan Riggs; a stepgranddaughter, Blaire Chandler; a sister, Vickie Stanton and fiancé, Terry of Granite City; a brother, David VanKirk of St. Charles, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Carold (Frank) VanKirk of Florissant, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Jeffery VanKirk and a sister, Trena (Kevin) Lacy.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Mike Watkins officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com