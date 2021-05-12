Rebecca S. Reader, 63, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:40 a.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Eden Village in Glen Carbon. She was born December 30, 1957 in State Park, Illinois, a daughter of Joan (Baker) Hill of Edwardsville and the late Melvin Hill. She married James “Jim” Reader on November 14, 1980 in Granite City and he survives. She retired in 2016 from St. Louis Community College after 28 years of dedicated service in community relations. Rebecca loved decorating, tending to her yard, entertaining with family and friends, baking and her days of traveling. She cherished her grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and mother, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Melissa Reader of Granite City; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jessica and Michael Nelson of Edwardsville and Ashlie and Jerod Henderson of Granite City; eight grandchildren, Ryan Reader, Turner, Tenley, Torrie and Teagan Gillette, Joseph and Eliza Henderson and Maddox Nelson; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Curt and Jackie Watters of Farmington, Missouri, Michael and Linda Hill of Highland and Eric and Christina Hill of Edwardsville; sister-in-law, Wanda Hill of Florida; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Randall and Brock Hill.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 333 Salem Place, Suite 165, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com