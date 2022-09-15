Raymond Romine III

Raymond Lee Romine III, 77, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 13, 2022 at his home.
He was born May 25, 1945 to the late Raymond Lee Romine Jr. and Margaret (Nemeth) Romine in Granite City, Illinois. On July 19, 1985, Ray and Pamela Cook were married and celebrated 37 years of marriage together.
Ray served his community as a Fireman for the Granite City Fire Department; he held different positions ending with the rank of Shift Commander. He served as Treasurer for the Fire Fighters Union, Coordinated Youth Board Member, and also served on the Madison County Board for three terms. After 35 years of service with the Fire Department Ray retired in 2002. At this time he was appointed Madison County 9-1-1 Coordinator. He loved serving and helping others. His Community was very important to him. He previously owned his own Pest Control business and worked at the Arlington Golf Course to offset his golf habit.
He was an avid Hockey fan and loved the St. Louis Blues; he coached soccer for many years, played golf, and loved sharing old sports memories with his grandchildren. Ray also enjoyed boating and camping with his family. Ray never met a stranger and always aspired to have a positive impact on others.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Romine of Granite City, Illinois; children: Mary Margaret (Evan) Peterson of Valley Park, Missouri, Raymond Lee (Elizabeth) Romine of Union, Missouri, and Aimee (Randy) Bailey of Granite City, Illinois; sister, Margaret (Gene) Mayhall of Granite City, Illinois; grandchildren: Logan (Abbey) Peterson, Jilane Peterson, Arielle Peterson, Katie Romine, Ayden Bailey, Addyson Bailey and Adiya Bailey; one great-grandchild; nephew, Darren (Ann Marie) Mayhall of Granite City, Illinois; and niece, Darla (Chuck) Bremer of Granite City, Illinois.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel of Granite City. An additional visitation will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 207 Vandalia Street, Collinsville, Illinois. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. John Beveridge officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, Illinois under the direction of Irwin Chapel of Granite City.
Memorial contributions may be made to The BackStoppers.