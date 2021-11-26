Raymond Henry Werner, 103 of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Cedarhurst in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Ray was born on September 26, 1918 in Granite City, Illinois; the son of the late Julius L. and Mollie (Frickenstein) Werner. Ray was a retired pipefitter at National Steel, proudly served his country in the United States Army in WW II and a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City, Illinois. He was a member of the Granite City Masonic Lodge and the Wood River Moose Lodge. In his free time Ray enjoyed his days of camping, fishing, reading and being outside in nature. Most of all Ray loved to spend time with his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Ray is survived by and will be missed by his wife; Lucille I. (Moehle) Werner, whom he married on November 11, 1944; children, Lela and Thomas Voigt of Highland, Illinois, Randolph Werner of Marine, Illinois, Bill and Dona Werner of Blue Springs, Missouri; grandchildren, Thomas M. and Dora Voigt, Michelle and Jim Olley, Randolph and Angie Werner Jr., Matthew and Sara Werner, William and Michelle Werner; great-grandchildren, David, Alex, Daniel, Maggie, Wesley, Jacob, Mason, Katie, Ethan, Ella, Matthew Jr., Alexis, Chance and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his brothers; Earl Werner, Wilbur “Doc” Werner, Elmer Werner, Oliver “Ollie” Werner.
In celebration of Ray’s life, a visitation will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave. in Granite City with Pastor Alan Beuster officiating. Burial will follow with full military rites at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations in Ray’s honor can be made to Hope Lutheran Church.