Raymond Grinter of Edwardsville, Illinois was born on January 6, 1927 in Gardner, Illinois. With his loving family by his side, he peacefully entered Heaven on March 1, 2022.
Ray lived his 95 years as an amazing, unique, multifaceted renaissance man. He earned a Bachelors Degree in Education from Western Illinois University and a Master’s Degree in Fine Arts from Southern Illinois University. His professional career was spent as an art teacher in the Edwardsville School District and as the Director of Gifted Education for the Regional Service Center. He made a lasting impact on students, teachers, and administrators.
Ray found pleasure in traveling, sailing, whitewater rafting and hiking. He truly enjoyed his hiking trip down into the Grand Canyon at the age of 70. He enjoyed spending time renovating homes along with designing and building their home in his 80s. His artistic talents included watercolor painting, pottery, and sculpting. He had a charming personality, contagious laugh, and the ability to make everyone feel special. He had great wisdom, adventure and loved life to the fullest.
Ray was proud of his service to his country as an Army Staff Sargent in World War II. One of the highlights of his life was his honor of participating in a Veteran Honor Flight to Washington DC. at the age of 91.
Ray is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Judith Porter Grinter; three children and spouses, Mark and Linda Grinter, Robin and Timmy Hoerner and Gregory Grinter; three stepdaughters and spouses, Robin Deterding MD, Terri and Tom Hennrich and Lori and Dave Krause; stepson-in-law, Dave Stearns; nineteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two sisters and a spouse, Margie Timmons and JoAnn and George Kaupas; two sisters-in-law, Bernadine Grinter and Toni Porter; other extended family and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Julia (Christiansen) Grinter; a stepdaughter, Dawn Stearns; three brothers and a spouse, Duke Grinter, Dutch and Elaine Grinter and George Grinter and a brother-in-law, Bob Timmons. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.
In celebration of Ray, one life well lived, a private burial with full military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and can be made at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
