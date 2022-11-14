Rayette Milkovich

Rayette Lynne Milkovich passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the home of her parents, following a fearless battle with cancer.
She was born on January 13, 1965 in Granite City and was the beloved daughter of Thomas and Cheryl (McElyea) Herrin. From a young age, Raye developed an unbridled determination; a defining trait, which she carried with her for 57 years.
Raye grew up in Granite City, later moving to Troy and ultimately settling in Marine, where she has remained for the past 17 years.
She has been employed with Children’s Home and Aid Society for the past 24 years, where she was currently serving as Child Care Resource Supervisor.
Raye was a hands-on-Mom, who placed her son’s wants and needs before her own. The title of “Mom” was one she wore proudly, and was in her eyes, by far her greatest achievement. Both throughout their childhood and into adulthood, Derek and Devin brought Raye the greatest joy that this world could offer. Throughout their childhood, she enjoyed participating in whatever her boys were interested in at the time, and was a proud and loyal Motocross Mom for the past 30 years. She was their biggest cheerleader and harshest critic, boasting of their accomplishments at every opportunity. Together, they were blessed to have shared in countless memories, full of love and laughter. Whether it be a simple family gathering, spending time camping and sitting around the campfire, or traveling the world, her heart was content so long as she was with her family. The Lake of the Ozarks was Raye’s self-proclaimed, “Happy Place”, and she loved spending time there with her boys and their lake family.
Raye was a rare and special kind of person, with a heart full of love, compassion and acceptance for all. Her friends and colleagues became a true extension of her “family”, because with Raye there was no difference – she treated each and every person she encountered as just that: Family. “Momma Milk” was like a second mother to her sons friends, caring for them all as if they were her very own. She knew how to make anything she did a memorable event, and her vibrant smile would light up a room as soon as she walked in. She had a true gift for being able to make friends everywhere she went, and for that reason touched more lives than her family will probably ever realize. No matter how your paths crossed, Raye left her mark on you…and rest assured, you left yours on her as well.
Raye will be best remembered for her total love and devotion to her family and her tenacious zest for life. In one simple word, she can be described as: selfless.
Raye battled her illness with courage and resilience. Despite her struggles, she maintained a positive outlook and lifted up those around her with her unwavering spirit – and for that we say “Thank You” – Thank you Raye for you love, your friendship and your strength. “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will” Well said Mr. Gandhi. You must have known our amazing Raye.
Surviving are her parents, Tom and Cheryl Herrin of Granite City; her sons, Derek (Spencer) Milkovich of Saint Louis, Missouri and Devin Milkovich of Marine; a sister and brother in-law, Ragina and Richard Wegner of Watertown, Wisconsin; her loyal K-9 companion, Sugar and her granddoggies, Moto, Wrigley and Chimi; along with a host of dear friends.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, 2800 N Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Pink Ribbons Girls, an organization which provides meals, rides to treatment, household essentials and peer support at no costs to breast cancer and gynecological cancer patients in their time of greatest need. Donations can be made at the services or by mail to: Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052.
The family would like to take this time to thank everyone who supported Raye and walked with them on this difficult journey. Your kind words and gestures will never be forgotten, and neither will our sweet Raye.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com