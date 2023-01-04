Ray Harrell, 84, of Granite City, IL passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
He was born to the late Robert and Nancy (Clark) Harrell on August 31, 1938 in Granite City, IL. Ray met Mary Fischer in 1955 and they married on June 1, 1963 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, IL. He joined the Air Force in 1960 and served 6 years. After the Airforce, Ray was a Computer Programmer for the Department of Defense, where he retired after 38 years.
Ray was a member of AMVets, and in his free time he loved to golf, hunt and fish as well as play softball and loved to bowl.
Ray is survived by his wife Mary Harrell; a daughter: Rita (Dan) Connerly; a son; Anthony (Holly) Harrell; and 3 grandchildren: Justin Connerly, Courtney Connerly and Morgan Mollet.
Besides his parents, Ray is preceded in death by his 7 siblings.
A visitation will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00pm at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at St.Boniface Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
