Randy A. Fountain, 53, of Maryville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:47 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at his home. He was born September 3, 1968 in East St. Louis. Randy worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation with 24 years of dedicated service in management. He was an avid St. Louis Blues fan, was a collector of knives and was a Camaro enthusiast. He enjoyed making paracord pieces to share with others, enjoyed the outdoors and his days of fishing and was a true animal lover. Randy was a loving, giving and funny person and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and many friends. He is survived by his mother, Shirly (Ross) Schlemer of Edwardsville; his fiancé, Mary Ann Jackson of Maryville; his sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Terry Hogue of Granite City; other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger A. Fountain; his stepfather, Edwin Fred “Eddie” Schlemer and his grandparents, Henry and Edith Ross. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 with Reverend Cathy Crippen officiating. Private burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Granite City APA or to Shriner’s Hospital for Children and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois Link card system outage planned
- Guilty verdict in 2015 Woodburn Murder
- Woman charged after attack at home
- Man charged with crimes against girl
- Cody Toenyes
- Victims in Edwardsville construction accident identified
- Water company unearths old infrastructure under 3rd Street
- One in custody for alleged gun incident
- Study shows affluent Illinoisans fleeing the state
- Student group protests U of I COVID vaccine mandate