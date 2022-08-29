Madison resident passed on August 27, 2022 (2PM) at University Care Center, Edwardsville Illinois. Son of the late Henry and Reba (Lancaster) Foster born June 11, 1958 in Granite City.
Survived by his children Lauren (Michael) DeBruceand their children Emma and Abbie of Granite City. Casey Foster and her children Hunter and Nick of Madison. Taylor (Patrick) Scannell and their
daughtr Carlee of Maryville. Siblings Mary Barlow of Taylorville, Nc., Steven Foster of Edwardsville, Janet Johnson of Statesville, NC and Susan Foster of Statesville,NC.
Preceded by his wife Sherri Knobeloch Foster on February 18 2002 and parents
Army Vietnam era veteran. Spent many years as an over the road truck driver.
Visitation September 6, 2022 4-7 PM Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, Granite City, Illinois
Memorial service 7 PM
Private family burial Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, Illinois
Memorial suggested to family wishes.