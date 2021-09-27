Randall Lee Pilch Sr., 65, of Mt. Vernon, IL died on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Benton Health Care in Benton, IL.
He was born on October 1, 1955 in Granite City, IL to Frank Theodore and Rose (Bolton )Pilch.
Randall was an independent minister in the Granite City and Mt. Vernon areas for 20 years. He also was a handyman and carpenter.
Randall is survived by a son, Randall Jr (Angela) Pilch of Highland, IL; 2 grandsons: Cullen Andrew Pilch and Landen Avery Pilch and 2 brothers: Richard Pilch of GA and Wayne Pilch of Troy, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com