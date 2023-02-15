Randall Bloodworth

Randall L. Bloodworth, 78, of Granite City, Illinois, formerly of Jacksonville, Florida, went to meet his Lord on February 14, 2023, born November 2, 1944, to James and Alene Bloodworth. Randall was a 1962 GCHS graduate as well as several trade schools. Known for his love of music and an accomplished guitarist. Retired from Bell South as a technician and active member of Communication Workers of America. A proud Vietnam Army Veteran, serving as a chief engineer for American/Vietnam television. Member of American Legion in Jacksonville, and Orlando, Florida. Kentucky designated him as an honorary Kentucky Colonel. He was active in past activities of Freemasonry of Jacksonville, Florida. And a new member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, Illinois. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Harland, and Paul; and sisters, Deltha, and Patricia. Survived by brothers, Jerry, and Robert Bloodworth; sisters, Judy Graf, Barbara Edgell, Beverly Hammonds, and Sharon Bloodworth; and two special nieces and caregivers, Mandy Bloodworth, and Gabrielle Wooton and remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Many thanks to Father Alfred Tumwesigye, St Elizabeth Catholic Church, and the outstanding staff at Cedarhurst Memory Care. In celebration of his life, visitation will be Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Father Alfred Tumwesigye officiating, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. Interment will follow with military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials are requested to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and will be accepted at the funeral home.
