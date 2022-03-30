Ramona Serrano

Ramona Marie Serrano, age 51, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at her sister’s home in Edwardsville, IL. Ramona was born on January 4, 1971 in Belleville, IL, a daughter of the late Frank Serrano Sr. and Lauraelise (Papin) Serrano.
Ramona was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and a dear friend. She never met a stranger and she was always will to lend a helping hand. She loved her job at St. Charles School District warehouse. Ramona had worked there for many years as the warehouse manager, and the employees were like Ramona’s second family. She enjoyed watching football and going on Carnival Cruises. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and she cherished every moment she spent with them. Ramona will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Ramona was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald, Rick, and Earl Ingram; two sisters, Toni Smith and Kim Reich; and by her mother-in-law, Debra Nance.
She is survived by her loving children, Laura (Matthew) LaFrank of Collinsville, IL, Bobbie Tinsley of Granite City, IL and Terry Tinsley III of Granite City, IL; dear siblings, Carla Hitt of Edwardsville, IL, Carol (Wes) Doniff of Edwardsville, IL, Connie Pritchard of Edwardsville, IL, Tonya Serrano of Festus, MO, Frank (Connie) Serrano Jr. of Granite City, IL, Randy Ingram of Vienna, MO and Lesa (Steve) Ingram of Mitchell, IL; proud grandmother to Avery LaFrank, Lincoln LaFrank and Jaycie Tinsley; father-in-law, Richard Nance of Desoto, MO; fur babies, Hemi, Maggie Mae and Pebbles; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, a funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Ramona will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to the family. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
