Ramona F. Burnett, 94, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:21 p.m. on Thursday, April 20,
2023, at Liberty Village in Maryville. She was born September 14, 1928, in Crossville, Illinois, a
daughter of the late Harold and Lucille S. (Ballard) Crisel. She married William A. “Bill” Burnett
on May 28, 1966, in Alton, Illinois and he passed away on April 14, 2008. Ramona retired from
Granite City Steel after many years of dedicated service in Human Resources. She enjoyed
music and was a member of Sweet Adelines for many years. She was also a member of the
Granite City Business and Professionals Women and the Gateway Regional Medical Centers
Healthy Circle group and enjoyed attending H.O.P.E. and L.I.F.T. widow’s luncheons. Ramona
served as a volunteer at Gateway Regional Medical Center, working in the gift shop, had
served as a former chairwoman, a buyer and helped with many other events to support the
auxiliary. She knew that she wanted to volunteer after her retirement in Human Resources
and always enjoyed involving her time and efforts in each task and had accumulated 10,927
hours of volunteering with the auxiliary. Her love, kindness and devotion to others will not be
forgotten. Throughout her life, she was a generous person, loved keeping her house in tip top
shape and displayed much courage, strength and great sense of humor in her life. Ramona is
survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Tammy Norris of Okmulgee, Oklahoma, a
daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Larry Weaver of Granite City; two grandchildren, Nathan
and wife, Laura Weaver of St. Louis and Erin Weaver of Ignacio, Colorado; a great grandson,
Austin Weaver of Granite City; a sister, Marsha Horton of Pasadena, Texas; a sister-in-law,
Donna Crisel of Decatur, Illinois; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In
addition to her beloved husband of 42 years and parents, she was preceded in death by three
brothers, Don Crisel, Gerald Orrick and Joe Sobczak.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City
on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon.
Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorials Estates in Glen Carbon. As an expression of
sympathy and if you so desire, memorials may be made to the Fisher House, P.O. Box 998,
Fenton, MO 63026, BJC Hospice, 2220 South State Rt. 157, Glen Carbon, IL 62034 or to a
charity close to you heart and may be accepted at the funeral chapel.