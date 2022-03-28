Raeleene Rita Rose Callender, 87, of Glen Carbon, IL died on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born on November 15, 1934 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City, IL to Raymond Brown and Helen (Durer) Devany, where her mother had worked.
The loving mother and grandmother was a member of the Granite City American Legion Auxiliary and the Granite City Rotary Club. Raeleene was an Avon sales representative for many years. She was an avid reader who enjoyed trivia and socializing.
Raeleene is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth “Lisa” Callender of Glen Carbon; 2 sons: Keith Callender of Winona, MO and Drew Callender of Granite City; 15 grandchildren: Leann, Stephanie, Misty, Josh, Aaron, Michelle, Dawn, Christine, Marc, Cody, Raymond, Cory, Dana, Christie and Jennifer; several great grandchildren; a brother, George Rehmus of Hazel, KY and a nephew, Ed (Jennifer) Rehmus of Murray, KY..
Besides her parents, Raeleene is preceded in death by a son, Mark Callender; a daughter in law, Darlene Callender, a grandchild, April and a sister in law, Carolyn Rehmus.
Memorials may be made to the Granite City APA.