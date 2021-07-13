Priscilla Holder, age 79, of Granite City, IL, passed away at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL, on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Priscilla was born on March 7, 1942 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Louis Holder and Ida (Stidham) Holder.
Priscilla was a faithful member of GCFirst Assembly of God Church in Granite City, IL. She retired from Granite City School District as an administrative assistant after many years of dedicated service. Priscilla was a hard worker and she never met a stranger. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Priscilla was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Priscilla was preceded in death by a son, John Veach; two sisters, Ruth King and Mildred Lance; and by two brothers, Harry Holder and Joseph Holder.
She is survived by her loving son, Bob Veach of Pontoon Beach, IL; brother, Robert Holder of Granite City, IL; sister-in-law, Jean Holder of Granite City, IL; proud grandmother to Brittani Veach; proud great-grandmother to Kylie and Lexi Crouch; nieces, Ann Holder, Karen Holder and Mary (Michael) Holder-Hart; great-niece, Desiree Longley; extended family and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road, Granite City, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to American Cancer Society. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
The family has requested, those attending the visitation and funeral service to please wear a mask.
