Police are still looking for an area woman that went missing just after the first of the year. 39-year-old Kaila M. Vatole of Dow went missing from her home on Little Piasa Road the afternoon of January 8. There have been a handful of sightings in Madison County according to the Jersey County Sheriff, but none they have been able to confirm definitively.
A third aerial search of the area in Jersey County was recently conducted, and the department has followed up on about a dozen investigative leads. Sheriff Nick Manns is asking the public to call with any information, reminding nothing is too small. Vatole is 5’3” tall and 111 pounds, brown hair dyed blonde, and has multiple tattoos on her neck, arms, legs, and hands. Kaila is believed to have been wearing black sweatpants with white lettering, a black hoodie, and white high-top tennis shoes. She is a cancer survivor, has recurring medical complications, and wears a colostomy bag. Kaila may also have connections to Alton, Carlinville, and Wood River, as she has lived in all of those places. If you have any information on her location, you are asked to call the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department at 618-498-6881.