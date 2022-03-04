Phyllis L. Price, 72, of Dupo, IL, passed away at 9:16 a.m. Wed. Mar. 2, 2022 at her home.
She was born Sept. 4, 1949 in East St. Louis, IL to the late Willie & Thelma (Lybarger) Beland.
On Nov. 7, 1969, she and Jerry William Price Sr. were married in East St. Louis, IL. He preceded her in death May 25, 2003.
Phyllis tended bar for many years at George’s Pub and Falling Springs Tavern in Dupo.
She is survived by a son: Jerry William (Michelle) Price Jr. of Collinsville, IL; and a sister: Cynthia Toilette of Milstadt, IL.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers: William Beland who died in Vietnam and Michael Beland.
Services are private. Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com