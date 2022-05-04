Phyllis Mosby

Phyllis M. Mosby, age 82, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Eden Village in Glen Carbon, IL. Phyllis was born on June 29, 1939 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Charles G. Parmley and Ethyl (Huffstutler) Parmley.
Phyllis was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to many. She retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital as an aid after many years of dedicated service. Phyllis enjoyed spending time outdoors working in her garden. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Phyllis loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving sons, Robert (Sandra Landers) Mosby of Punta Gorda, FL, Richard Mosby of Louisville, KY and Ronald (Sondra) Mosby of Louisville, KY; five grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.