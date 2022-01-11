Phyllis Annette Syzdek, 85, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at St. Joseph Hospital West in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was born March 8, 1936 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City, a twin daughter of the late Fred and Rosalie (Finazzo) Finazzo. She had retired in 2005 from Marvel Printing in St. Louis after nearly 70 years of dedicated service in book production. She was a member of the Polish American League and the Teamsters. She enjoyed her days of playing bingo and loved putting puzzles together. She cherished her family, always giving to and sharing kindness to all. She is survived by her twin sister, Mary Jane Johnson of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry “Hank” Syzdek, whom passed away on May 13, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Francis, Connie, Rosie, Frankie, Susie, Anna Mae, Butchie and Sammie.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, January 16, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Don Wolford as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Masses may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com