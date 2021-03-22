Phyllis A. Wood (nee Boshkoff), 69 of Granite City passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
Phyllis was born on October 3, 1951 in Granite City; the daughter of the late Sam and Helen (Diak) Boshkoff. Phyllis was a secretary for Fritz Distributing and in her free time, Phyllis enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Phyllis is survived by and will be missed by her son; Michael Wood of Granite City; niece, Amanda Boshkoff of Granite City; aunt, Josie Diak of Edwardsville and numerous cousins as well as many close family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Boshkoff.
In celebration of Phyllis’s life a family memorial is being planned for a later date. Memorial donations are suggested to the family.