Philip (Geno) Eugene Stucker, 79 of Granite City, IL passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Granite Nursing and Rehab Center, Granite City, IL
He was born to the late John and Mildred ( Casey) Stucker on February 7, 1942 in Poplar Bluff, MO.
Philip was a US Navy Veteran, after leaving he worked for National Marine Maintenance where he retired from after 35 years.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years: Cynthia Stucker; 5 daughters: Roberta Aubuschon, Cynthia Aubuschon, Jaime Armstrong, Karen Crist and Lisa Stucker; 3 sons: Guy Stucker, Philip Stucker, Jr and Bill Stucker; 11 grandchildren: Laura Aubuschon, Taylor Caughron, Evan Wolfe, David Stucker, Summer Stucker-Scott, Ethan Lenny, Xander Armstrong, Caleb Armstrong, Aiden Connor, Harley Crist and Emilee Stucker; a brother: Clifford Stucker; a sister: Glinda Talcot and many loving nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Larry Stucker.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory.
Guestbook and online information can be found at www.wojstrom.com