Philip H. Heath, 91 of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Jefferson Barracks Veterans Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Philip was born on August 28, 1930 in Granite City, Illinois; the son of the late George and Maggie Heath. Philip was the head of the hot rolls and a maintenance supervisor at Granite City Steel and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps in the Korean War. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and a lifetime member of the Granite City Elks Lodge #1063, was very active in Junior Achievement and supported the Granite City High School wrestling team. He earned a business management degree from Washington University in St. Louis and was known to be very “thrifty” through his talent of saving money. In his free time Philip liked watching westerns movies and spending time with his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Philip is survived by and will be missed by children; Carolyn Johnson of Granite City, Illinois, Daniel and Lorna Katherine Heath of Placerville, CA; grandchildren, Heather and Greg Bixler, Richard and Amanda Pacileo, Philip Heath, Brian Heath, Jonathan Heath; great-grandchildren, Marissa Casey and Matthew Belsky, Kenneth Casey, Luke Pacileo; great-great-grandchildren, Ava Belsky, Bellamy Jo Belsky.
In addition to his parents, Philip was preceded in death by his wife; Shirley Anne (Heth) Heath, whom he married on May 3, 1954 and passed away on February 27, 2018; daughter, Deborah Taylor; son, Donald Heath; brothers, Don Heath, Bill and Margie Heath; sisters, Barbara “Bobbi” Thomas , Lois “Polly” and Lloyd Judge.
In celebration of Philip’s life, visitation will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Zac Edgar officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow with full military rites at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial donations are suggested to the family for donations for 2 by 4’s for hope.