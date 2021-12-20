Peter J. “Pops” Marlin, 78, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. He was born August 7, 1943 in Abington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Orville and Emily (Worthington) Marlin. He married Deborah L. (Bennett) Black-Marlin on October 23, 2009 and she survives. The United States Vietnam veteran proudly served his country with 20 years of service with the Navy and retired in 1981. Peter had served as a Parachute Rigger and was the recipient of many awards, ribbons, commendations and medals. After his retirement with the Navy, he started his 35 year career as a truck driver. He enjoyed his many years traveling the roads, most South to warmer weather. He owned and operated Marlin Trucking and drove for several companies, ending with Quality Carriers. He was a member of the American Legion, AMVETS and a Parachute Riggers Association. He had a love for history, was fascinated with birds and wildlife and truly enjoyed family gatherings. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by the kids, Ashley Black of Granite City, Joseph Craig Black of Granite City, Kourtney Black-Miller of Granite City, David Black of Sesser and Erin “Princess” Black of Granite City; ten grandchildren, Sofia, Merina, Miranda, Myrabel, Madux, Kinsleigh, Jensen, Bentlee, Brandon and California; a brother, Mike Marlin; two sisters, Emily Marlin and Mary Brickman; two special friends, Fred Kemp and Ron Heiman; many nieces; nephews; cousins; other extended family and friends. In celebration of his life, a graveside service with full military rites will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to the family or to the Treehouse Wildlife Center, 23956 Green Acres Road, Dow, IL 62002 and may be accepted on www.treehousewildlifecenter.com or accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
