Pete Ivy, 50, of Venice, IL, passed away at 4:32 p.m. Fri. July 9, 2021 at his home.
He was born July 11, 1970 in St. Louis, MO to Rose (Coleman) Ivy of Venice and the late Pete Robinson.
Pete had been an over the road truck driver. He loved trucks and stayed home to help his mother. He could always be recognized by his big black hat. He also loved his dog, Rosie.
In addition to his mother he is survived by a sister: Nicole Rose Ivy of Newport News, VA; godparents: Greg & Arlene Katana; very special friends: Michael Katana and Gregory Katana II; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Besides his father he was preceded in death by a brother, Emmitt Ivy.
Memorial services are pending.
