Peggy Bea Raymond, 84, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. She was born December 29, 1937 in Mitchell, Illinois, a daughter of the late Harold and Flora (Miller) Raymond. She retired from Mercantile Bank in St. Louis after over 40 years of dedicated service in the Trust Department. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City. She was active with the Social Ministry Committee, remained active even to the time of death as a financial secretary, loved working with Vacation Bible School and helped with the Food for the Hungry Ministry for years; along with volunteering and participating with many events of the church. Peggy enjoyed her Friday morning Golden Girls Card Club and loved her days of traveling and enjoyed her thirteen trips to her favorite place of Hawaii. She had a special love of animals and cherished her dogs and cats throughout the years, never forgot a family member or a friend’s birthday, very thoughtful and generous to charities or organizations in need and cherished being like a mother to her many nieces and nephews. She is survived by a sister, Shirley Pasley of Mitchell and many special nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine Donaldson and Theresa Morgan.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Avenue in Granite City on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Alan Beuster officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com