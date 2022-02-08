Pauline F. Bell, 82, of Granite City passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 at Anderson Hospital. She was born February 23, 1939 in Granite City. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her dog Minnie.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Linda (Mark) Lange of Edwardsville; son, Michael (Cheri) Bell of Alton; four grandchildren, Krystle (Nate) Crockarell, Katie (Garrett) Jackels, Michael Bell Jr. and Casey Bell and a great grandchild, Kristen.
She was preceded in death by her father, Watson Dowdy; mother, Cordie (nee: Murphy) Hennings; husband, Leroy Bell and three sisters, Alice Williams, Mary Kiselka and Dean Phelps.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral home & Crematory in Granite City. A burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com.