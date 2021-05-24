Paula “Penny” James, 66, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
She was born June 6, 1954 in Madison, Illinois, a daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Aspberger) Planitz.
She married Larry C. James on September 16, 1977 in Granite City and he passed away on March 22, 2020.
She retired in June 2020 from Thompson Coburn in St. Louis after 30 years of dedicated in information technology service at the law firm.
She will be remembered for the love and special times she shared with her family and friends and cherished her dogs.
She is survived by nieces and nephews, Sally Pavlow Johnson, Julie Dant, Frances Dant, Christina Pavlow, Brittany Kilmer, Tim Black, Jason Black; other nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; other extended family and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Planitz; four sisters, Joelaine Hackney, Nancy Edwards, Theresa Dant and Antoinette Pavlow and a niece, Jemma Dant.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Jason Black officiating.
Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.
In honor of her love of animals, memorials may be made to support your local animal shelter.