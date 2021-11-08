Paul Ralph Moore III, 57 of Granite City, IL died on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL.
He was born on August 31, 1964 in Granite City, IL to Paul “Ralph” Moore, Jr and Janet Ann (Bull) Moore.
The loving son and father enjoyed yard sales, working on cars and breeding dogs.
Besides his parents, Paul is survived by 6 daughters: Amanda (Charles) Vaughn of Granite City, Tiffany Moore of Granite City, Jada Moore of Granite City, Kamri Schaefer of Chickasha, OK, Whitney Moore of Granite City and Britney Moore of Granite City; 3 sons: Adam Moore of WI, Jacob Moore of Granite City and Hunter “Paul” Moore of Granite City and 7 grandchildren: Salem Moore, Caylee Vaughn, Quinten Moore, Spencer Vaughn, Jaystin Moore, Roland Copeland and Jacob Moore, Jr. Also surviving are 2 brothers: David Moore of Granite City and Christopher (Teresa) Moore of Edwardsville; a sister, Jennifer Moore and her husband Ian Lanius of Richmond Heights, MO; 2 aunts: Donna Moore of Maryland Heights, MO and Frances Misukonis of Edwardsville; 2 uncles: John Bull, Jr of Vicksburg, MS and Thomas Bull of Oliver Springs, MO and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Paul is preceded in death by a grandson, Zain Bennett.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to Paul’s Go Fund Me Account.
