Paul Alan Sheridan, age 61, of Lewisville, TX, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Paul was born on November 17, 1960, in Granite City, IL, a son of Dorothy “Dee” Ann (Welch) Sheridan and the late Phillip Henry Sheridan, Jr.
Paul was a gentle, humble, and honorable man. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. He took great care of his mother and looked forward to their weekly calls, as well as frequently sending her care packages. He had a love for food and liked to try his hand at making new recipes with various gadgets and appliances. He enjoyed taking family river floats and camping trips, or hanging out with his family and friends. His homemade Christmas cookie delivery was something that all of his family had grown accustomed to throughout the years. Paul loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He was infamous for his jam sessions - he loved to crank up his classic rock tunes. Paul retired in July of 2021 from CBRE/Wells Fargo in Irving, TX after 21 years as a Senior Facility Manager. He was a loyal and dependable man in both his personal and professional life.
In addition to his father, Paul was preceded in death by a brother, David Sheridan.
He is survived by his loving mother, Dorothy Sheridan of Granite City, IL; dear brothers, Phillip Sheridan of Granite City, IL, Timothy (Consuela) Sheridan of Springfield, Virginia, and Matt (Amy) Sheridan of Granite City, IL; proud uncle to Pete Sheridan, Madeline Sheridan, Lydia Sheridan and Alec Sheridan; special extended family, Carol Denton, daughters Kelly (Philip) Dugan, Kristy (Daniel) Biel, and grandchildren Rhett Dugan, Grace Dugan, Anna Emswiller and Nathan Biel; and many wonderful cousins and friends.
In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with Father Jeff Holtmann officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Granite City APA. Donations will be accepted at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.