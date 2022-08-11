Patsy Campbell

Patsy Ann (McVey) Campbell 84, of Granite City Illinois passed away on August 9, 2022 at St Clair Hospital Fenton Missouri.
Pasty was born July 15, 1938 to Perry and Mary (Merrill) McVey in Portland Oregon. She married Vernon Campbell on June 15, 1958 and they divorced in 1987. In the late 60’s and early 70’s she was employed at the Military Personnel Record Center in St Louis Missouri. She co-owned and operated a Janitorial Service in the 80’s-90. She worked as a Personal Assistant with the Department of Rehabilitations and Addus Home Care until she retired in 2016.
Pasty is survived by her daughter Teresa (Campbell) Brown of Granite City Il: a sister Mary Stewart of Nixa MO; a brother Perry “Sonny” McVey of Thayer MO; and two wonderful grandsons; and a great granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed doing word search and fill-in puzzles, and loved going to play pinochle on Wednesday at the senior center.
Visitation Friday August 12, 2022 11 am-1 pm at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, Granitite City Il.
Funeral Service will be August 12, 2022 at 1 pm Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, Granitite City Il with Pastor John Pejakovich.
Burial will following at St. John Cemetery (Maryville Road) Granite City.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.