Patricia Ann Oller, 78, passed away June 21, 2022 at her residence.
Born August 1, 1943 in Childress, TX, she was the daughter of Ray, Jr. and Marjorie (Portwood) Anderson.
She had worked as a hostess and waitress throughout her years, most recently for Argosy Gaming at The Alton Belle Casino.
She married Jackie Oller. He survives as well as a son, Terry Emge of O'Fallon, MO.
Her parents and sister, Rebecca Wein preceded in death.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River was in charge of arrangements.