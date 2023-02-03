Patricia Marks

Patricia L. Marks, 98, graduated to her heavenly home, 12:08 pm, January 26, 2023 at her home with her loving caregivers.
Born January 5, 1925 in Granite City, she was the daughter of Harvey and Irma (Link) Gerdes.
Pat worked as a sales representative for Dorman Gifts and Interiors in Alton, as a sales clerk and manager for Stix, Baer & Fuller Department Store in St. Louis and as a bridal consultant for Nieman-Marcus Department Store in Frontenac.
A licensed funeral director, she owned Marks Mortuary in Wood River following the death of her husband. She had been a member of the Illinois Funeral Directors Association as well as National Funeral Directors Association. She had been an active member of the 1st United Methodist Church in East Alton and its C.A.R.E. Team, PEO Sisterhood FC/JE, Wood River woman's Club, and Nieman-Marcus Retirees
She and her husband worked as youth sponsors for many years at 1st United Methodist Church in Wood River; she spent countless hours working in her flower garden, which brought her real joy.
On April 28, 1944, she was married to Harry Edwin Marks at the 1st United Methodist Church in Wood River. He died January 31, 2002.
Surviving are a sister, Myra Pickering of Findlay, OH; nieces and nephews, Patricia (Mark) Frazier, Charles (Holly) Pickering, Harry (Barb) Marks, Paula (Tom) Carach, Fred Marks, Marty (Julie) Marks; many dear great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; and precious friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Harvey Gerdes; brothers-in-law, Joseph Pickering and William C. "Bill" Marks; and sister-in-law, Carol Marks.
A special expression of gratitude is extended to the wonderful care givers from Morning Star Nursing Care and BJC Hospice.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Friday, February 10 at the 1st United Methodist Church in East Alton. Rev. Edward Granadosin, Rev. Edward Weston and Chaplain Phil Weber will officiate.
Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to 1st United Methodist Church in East Alton C.A.R.E. Team.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.