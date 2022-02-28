Patricia M. Birks, 84, of Granite City, IL, formally of Bethalto, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at her home.
She was born on July 13, 1937 in Chicago, IL to Thomas Schuman and Hazel (Langley) Fleece.
Patricia married Billie Birks in Boonville, MS and he was the love of her life for 32 years before he preceded her in death.
The loving mother and grandmother retired from Olin Brass after 20 years of service. Patricia was a member of the Bethalto Church of God and she enjoyed the social gatherings on Sunday with her church friends. Her favorite interests include her two dogs, Bow and Precious, her bird, Penny and the piano.
Patricia is survived by a son, Duane Birks and his fiancé, Kristin Roustio of Granite City, several grandchildren and great grandchildren; 2 brothers: Bob Schuman of St. Louis, MO and Michael Johnson of MI and 3 sisters: Judy Ward of MI, Evelyn Dornbush of MI and Elaine Johnson of MI.
Besides her husband and parents, Patricia is preceded in death by a daughter, Christine England and 2 sons: Jeffery Birks and Billie Birks, Jr.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
