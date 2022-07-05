Patricia M. Kurilla, 75, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. She was born August 13, 1946 in East St. Louis, Illinois, a daughter of the late Carl and Gertrude Mayer. She married Robert A. Kurilla on May 11, 1973 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Caseyville and he survives. Patricia had worked as a legal secretary and office administration for many years. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and enjoyed reading and years of taking roadtrips with her husband. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by a sister, Michelle Mayer of Swansea; two nephews, Mike Elliff and partner, Whaley Winborne and Tom and wife, Lee Elliff and their children, Morgan and Mitchell Elliff, all of Belleville; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a private graveside service will be held at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville with Father Steve Thompson officiating. Memorials may be made to Masses or to Siteman Cancer Center. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com