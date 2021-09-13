Patricia Kay Mull, 65, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:40 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born March 17, 1956 in Granite City, a daughter of Gloria (Smallie) Davis of Granite City and the late Alford Davis. She married Phillip W. Mull Jr. on September 13, 1980 at the First United Presbyterian Church in Granite City and he passed away on May 29, 2008. Patricia grew up in the First Assembly of God Church in Granite City and was active for many years at the First United Presbyterian Church in Granite City. She was very proud and involved with the annual Ranken Jordan Golf Tournament held in memory of her late husband. She enjoyed her days of cooking, cherished her daughter and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her mother, she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Corey Webb of Lynn, Massachusetts; two sisters, Kathy Burrier of Rockledge, Florida and Lori Davis of Granite City; two nephews, Kyle Burrier and Mark Burrier of Rockledge, Florida; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and father, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, David Burrier. In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Visitation will continue on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until procession at 11:00 a.m. to Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital, 11365 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, MO 63043, can be given online at www.rankenjordan.org and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com