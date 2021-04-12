Patricia Eleanor Wentz, 60, of Edwardsville, IL started her heavenly journey on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born on September 19, 1960 in Granite City, IL to Gerald Leibold and Rose (Honerkamp) Pryor.
Patricia married Edward Wentz in Edwardsville, IL on March 8, 2007.
The loving wife and mother was owner of Pats 1224 Electrical Supply in Edwardsville for 13 years. She was active in AA for 18 years and she enjoyed flower gardening, painting and spoiling her grandchildren. Her greatest joys were helping others and spending time with her family.
Patricia is survived by her husband, a daughter, Ciara (Dan) Kitley of Troy, IL; a son, Doug (Ashley) Tsui of Edwardsville, IL; 2 grandchildren: Victoria and Rayden; a brother, Jerry (Jennifer) Leibold of Granite City, IL and 3 sisters: Cindy (Roger) Elliott of Granite City, IL, Sue Leibold of Granite City, IL and Rose Ann (Jake) Gaudreault of Edwardsville, IL as well as many loved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for family and friends on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. COVID 19 protocols will be in effect. Masks are required. Services will be private, limited to family only.
