Patricia E. Luchini, 83, of Mitchell, Illinois passed away at 11:43 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born June 20, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Jonah and Cora (Bridges) Campbell. She married William L. Luchini Sr. onJuly 29, 1955 in St. Louis and he passed away on March 1, 2003. She retired from the Madison County Housing Authority after over 20 years of dedicated service as a housing director. She enjoyed her days of cross stitching, crocheting and working with ceramics. Patricia cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her entire family and friends. She is survived by four children and spouses, Tina Worthen of Mitchell, William Luchini Jr. and Trudy of St. Louis, Tammy Cox and Richard of Granite City and Tracy Krug of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Amy Vaughn, Brian Luchini, Amanda Caughron, Emily Gobble, Amber Cox, Ashley Jackson and Rebecca Cox; nine great grandchildren, Rylee, Alexis, Alivia, Amelia, Alex, Jack, Mackenzie, Henrik and Zachary; two sisters, Linda Kass of St. Louis and Roxanna Simily of Frankclay, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Jack Krug and Randy Worthen; three brothers, Robert Campbell, Jerry Campbell and Donald Campbell and three sisters, Betty Hughes, Shirley Tebbe and Jane Zeller. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Karla Frost officiating. Family and friends may join at Irwin Chapel on Friday for a 10:00 a.m. procession leaving for Jefferson Barrack National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com