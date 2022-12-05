On Sunday, November 27, 2022, Patricia “Patti” Sue (Morrison) Caraway, loving and charismatic renaissance woman, wife, stepmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away at the age of 66 in her hometown of Palm Harbor, FL. She was born on the luckiest holiday, March 17, 1956, in Granite, IL, to Kenneth “Pat” Morrison and Vesta “Peggy” Morrison. Her memory lives on through her husband Edward “Eddie” Caraway, her stepson Brandon Caraway, her four sisters Barbara Birks, Mary Jackson, Liz Morrison and Kathy Andrzejewski, her four brothers Joe, John, Tom and Mike Morrison, her many nieces, nephews and friends, and her beloved cat, Notorious.
Patricia graduated from Granite City High School South with the Class of 1973 and attended St. Petersburg College, completing her Associates in Nursing in 1980. The majority of her 38 year Nursing career was spent at Helen Ellis Memorial Hospital (known today as AdventHealth Hospital North Pinellas). As was her nature, she worked in almost every department of the hospital to further her knowledge with the aim of becoming an ever-improving caregiver.
Patti was always taking care of people, whether it was cooking for them, providing honest feedback, lending her spearmint ChapStick, advising on mystery ailments, handing them an always-ready and ever-beloved Kleenex, or sharing her never-ending expanse of knowledge. She would give the shirt off her back if it meant someone else would have it a little easier. Patti never knew a stranger; you just needed to cross her path and she would light the way to a beautiful and, often, hilarious relationship.
Patti was a real life unicorn - colorful, rare, always sought after and talked about but rarely seen. Through her cooking, baking, painted window displays, mix-mastered board games, and endless crafting, everyone was happy going to her - just the way she liked it. She provided a safe haven for anyone in need and always found a way to put a smile on your face.
Patti's life was much like her favorite flower, the sunflower. Not only was Patti beautiful inside and out, but, like the stem of the flower, she was strong and adaptable. Like the head of the flower, she was a beacon for all people and always looked for the brightness in each day. Patti was one-of-a-kind with a huge heart and will be greatly missed.
It brings great comfort knowing that she is at peace and most likely smiling down at us from the Georgia mountains or the hunting camp at Chiefland. We will remember her whenever we find cool, rainy days or whenever the Bucs or Bolts are playing.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering from 2 to 5 pm on January 7th at the Lake Shore Estates clubhouse (at the end of Lake Shore Drive in Palm Harbor).
If you’d like to honor Patti, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sepsis Alliance.