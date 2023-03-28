Patricia Ann Beesley, 71, of Caseyville, IL died on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at her home.
She was born on July 20, 1951 in East St. Louis, IL to Charles and Grace (Henson) Beesley.
The loving mother and grandmother is survived by 4 daughters: Tammy (Bobby) Meeks of Caseyville, Dawn Meyers of Sebring , FL, Theresa Meyers of Caseyville and Judy Meyers of Caseyville and 4 grandchildren: Amber Walkenbach, Joshua Meeks, Julia Meeks and Johnathan Meeks.
Besides her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by a brother, Mike Beesley.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Burial will be at a later date.
