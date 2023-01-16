Patricia B. Sudholt was born in Granite City, IL on April 21,1928 to Leo and Winifred Kelly.
She married Francis Sudholt on August 20,1949.
They had eight children. Six are still living;Michael Sudholt (Margaret),Grant Sudholt (Karen),Mary Tucker(George-d),
Alex Sudholt(Barbara),Elizabeth Rodgers(Randy-d),Gregory Sudholt(Catherine),11 grandchildren,and 9 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 yrs and two children, Mark and
Paula, her parents,two brothers,and a sister.
She loved life and believed in making this a better world. She planted trees
and flowers everywhere she lived,and never turned away anyone in need.
Thank you to the Colorado Visiting Nurses Association-Hospice for their
compassionate care.