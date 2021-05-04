Patricia A. Fultz, 70, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 6:12 p.m. Sun. May 2, 2021 at her home.
She was born May 19, 1950 in Madison, IL to the late Thomas & Anna (Mushill) Loftus.
Patricia was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She loved to quilt, paint and craft.
She is survived by 2 daughters: Sarah (Christopher) Fleenor of Westerville, OH and Nichcole Hopkins of Granite City; a son: John Hopkins of Granite City; 5 grandchildren: Noah Hopkins, Symantha Hopkins, Cameron Fleenor, Sawyer Fleenor and Caraline Fleenor; a brother: William (Patricia) Loftus of Granite City; 2 sisters-in-law: Lois Loftus of Lake Jackson, TX and Marie Loftus of Granite City; a brother-in-law: David Borg of MO; and her former spouse: Michael Fultz of Granite City.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Thomas and Raymond Lofts; and a sister: Paula Borg.
Memorial services will be at a later date with burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.