Pastor Derwin “Keith” Berry, 61, of Alhambra, Illinois went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born July 9, 1960 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of Lina (Fox) Berry of Alhambra and the late Wilburn Berry. He married Sharon (Boner) Berry on December 10, 1994 in Maryville and she survives. He was a member of the I.B.E.W. Local #1 with over 20 years of dedicated service in telecommunications. Keith dedicated his life to serving the Lord, reading the Bible and studying God’s word. He served as the Pastor for 20 years at Last Days Ministries in Alhambra. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed his days of fishing, hunting and boating. He also enjoyed motorcycle rides and cherished his family. In addition to his beloved wife and mother, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Aaron Krieger of Collinsville; a son and daughter-in-law, Derwin K. “DJ” and Bobbie Berry Jr. of Fredericktown, Missouri; ten grandchildren and spouses, Katelyn and Chuck Hester, Brianna and Bud Goforth, Halie Krieger, Dalton Berry, Lexi Barrett, Brooke Berry, Alyssa Berry, Blake Berry, Logan Barrett and Austin Barrett; five great grandchildren, Riley, Peyton, Ella, Bailey and Mason. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mitchell Berry and a sister, Carolyn Reynolds. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Susan Cypert officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra. Memorials may be made to Last Days Ministries, 109 College Street, Alhambra, IL 62001 and may be accepted at the funeral home.