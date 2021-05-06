Pamela K. Craig, 60, of Highland, IL died on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at her home.
She was born on August 27, 1960 in Granite City, IL to Martin Craig and Peggy (Balentine) Brown.
Pamela was an adventurous person who loved her family.
The loving mother and grandmother is survived by a daughter, Jamie (Jason) Nash of Highland, IL; a son, Mikhail Craig of Granite City, IL; 2 grandchildren: Lexi Nash and Jameson Nash; a brother, Gary (Tina) Craig of Pontoon Beach, IL and 2 sisters: Berth Long of Caseyville, IL and Linda (Chuck) Cadell of Fairview Heights, IL.
Besides her parents, Pamela is preceded in death by a brother, Donald Craig.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com