Otto Paul “Lucky” Seebold Jr., 64 of Overland Park, KS formerly of Granite City passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Kansas.
Otto was born on September 13, 1956 in Granite City, IL; the son of the late Otto Paul and Katheryn (Paul) Seebold Sr.
Otto was a computer programmer for Fidelity Investment Services and in his free time Otto enjoyed his days of fishing, camping and being outside. Most of all Otto loved to spend time with his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Otto is survived by and will be missed by his son; William Greg Seebold of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Genette Louise Collichio of Overland Park, KS; sister, Debbie and David Evans of Edwardsville, IL; granddaughter, Vega Serafina Collichio of Overland Park, KS; nephew, Bradford Paul Evans of Glen Carbon, IL and many other close family members and friends.
In celebration of Otto’s life, a visitation will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Tom Hufty officiating at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations in Otto’s name are suggested to the Delta Gamma Foundation.